RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi inaugurated the Doam job loyalty program for Saudi public sector employees in a ceremony held in Riyadh on Monday.



The program offers a package of exclusive offers to government sector employees through more than 2,500 service providers in all regions of Saudi Arabia, and its beneficiaries include more than 1.2 million male and female employees.



Addressing the event, Al-Rajhi said that the Doam job loyalty program comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s directives to develop the government sector and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in investing and developing human capital, as well as in activating the ministry’s strategy to support government agencies.



It also comes in appreciation and gratitude for the sincere and outstanding efforts of the public sector employees. This is also out of belief in the duty of the ministry and all its partners to provide a product that gives the government employees and their families various benefits that affect their daily needs.



The minister reviewed the remarkable achievements made in the civil service sector, including the implementation of more than one million operations on the Masar platform during the year 2022 to support and develop human resources in government agencies, saying that more than 600 government agencies and over 4.3 million employees have benefited from it.



“The ministry also worked to raise the job engagement index for government sector employees, exceeding the goals of Vision 2030, in addition to working to measure the performance of employees of government agencies electronically. These achievements include the launch of a central system for job information in the public sector, the strategic planning program for the workforce, and the application of the unified Saudi classification of professions, as well as developing the job discipline system and its executive regulations,” Al-Rajhi added.



The ministry stated that it is possible for public sector employees to download the Doam application on smartphones so that they can know all the benefits for them and their families in the following links on App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dom-%D8 %AF%D9%88%D9%85/id1635571318?l=ar, and Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.walaplus.erfan&hl=ar.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development seeks, through the Doam program, to create a stimulating and productive work environment through standards that contribute to enhancing a culture of job excellence in government departments, raising the productivity of public sector employees, and developing their job engagement

