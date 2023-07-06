RIYADH — The number of employees working in the commercial sector including wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair reached about 1.653 million by the end of the first quarter of 2023.



The workers in the sector are subject to Social Insurance regulations.



A total of 4,451 Saudi male and female employees joined the sector within the past 3 months, Al-Eqtesadiah newspaper reported citing official sources.



The number of Saudis in the sector reached 424,734, constituting 25.7% of the total employees, while the number of foreign employees reached 1,228,816, constituting 74.3% of the total.



As for women in the sector, their total number reached approximately 213,000, constituting 17.4% of the total women workers.



Numbering about 199,000, Saudi women constituted 93.5% of the total women workforce in the sector while the number of foreign women workers was 13,961.



Riyadh region has the highest percentage of total number of workers in the sector at 40.3% or 605,853 workers, followed by Makkah with 442,166 workers and the Eastern region (Al-Sharqiyah) with 246,860 workers.

