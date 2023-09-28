A UAE delegation led by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment, met with officials in Singapore to discuss education, science and technology as well as areas of potential collaboration and exchange between the UAE and Singapore.

Al Amiri met with Dr. Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, and Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-Charge of Smart Nation and Cyber Security.

The UAE delegation accompanying Al Amiri included Mohammed Al Qassim, Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), Hessa Rasheed, Acting Executive Director of the Education Development Sector, May Al Taee, Director of the Emirates College for Advanced Education, in addition to senior representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The visit aimed to learn from Singapore’s pioneering experience in industry, advanced technology, research and development, and education. It also sought to establish frameworks for cooperation between the two countries to support their educational, industrial, and technological goals.

In her meeting with the Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, and the Minister for Communications and Information, Al Amiri emphasised the UAE's commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships in science and technology.

During the visit, Al Amiri was briefed on Singapore’s R&D and science and technology ecosystem. She toured a number of entities, including SGInnovate and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). These visits provided insights into Singapore's R&D landscape and its pivotal role in nurturing startups, particularly those specialising in deep technology.

During a meeting with Dr Maliki Osman, Sarah Al Amiri stressed the UAE’s continuous efforts and significant investment in developing the national education system, which is essential to achieving sustainable development goals in the UAE.

Al Amiri was briefed on some of the most successful features of Singapore’s education system, as well as its vision and best practices that support national development goals. She was also briefed on how Singapore’s education system is designed to align with the country’s labour market.

The Emirates School Establishment delegation visited a number of educational institutions, including the National Institute of Education (NIE), which trains teachers. During the visit, Al Amiri met with Prof Goh Chuen Meng Christine, Director of the Institute, who described the institute’s role in training teachers in accordance with the best international practices.

Her Excellency also visited a number of prestigious Singaporean educational institutions such as the Institute of Technical Education College Central, Nanyang Polytechnic and the National Institute of Education.