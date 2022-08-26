MADINAH — The CEO of the Rua Al Madinah Project, Ahmed Al-Juhani, has stated that the project would create a total of 93,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.



Al-Juhani made remarks in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya news channel, after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched the infrastructure work and the master plan for the Rua Al Madinah project.



The project will add SR180 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) when it is completed, Al-Juhani said, while adding that it will also offer an opportunity to employ human cadres during the project's construction and development phase till 2030.



The project, to be located to the east of the Prophet’s Mosque, targets to build 47,000 hospitality units by 2030.



In addition, there will be green spaces that will facilitate the movement of visitors and worshippers to the Prophet's Mosque.



The project is being developed and implemented by Rua Al-Madinah Holding Company, a PIF affiliate that specializes in development, operation, and real estate investment in Madinah. As part of PIF’s efforts to develop promising sectors, the project is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

