Muscat – The real estate price index in Oman surged by 10.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024.

Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the commercial real estate price index rose by 8.8% in the second quarter of 2025, supported by a 7.3% increase in commercial land prices. Retail property prices climbed 4.1%, while industrial land prices jumped 16.1% during the same period.

Residential real estate also saw significant growth, with the price index up 11.8% in April–June 2025 compared with the second quarter of 2024. Residential land prices rose 11.3%, apartments by 9.7%, villas by 17.6%, and other types of housing by 1.7%.

At the governorate level, Muscat Governorate recorded the highest growth in residential land prices in the second quarter of 2025, up 38.1% year-on-year. This was followed by Dakhiliyah Governorate (6%), South Batinah Governorate (3.5%), and Musandam Governorate (2.3%). South Sharqiyah saw a marginal increase of 0.3%.

Conversely, some governorates experienced a decline in residential land prices. Buraimi Governorate saw the largest drop at 37.7%, followed by Al Wusta Governorate (24.7%), Dhahirah Governorate (24.2%), Dhofar Governorate (6.3%), North Batinah Governorate (3.1%), and North Sharqiyah Governorate (0.6%).

