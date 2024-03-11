Saudi Arabia has announced that the holy month of Ramadan will commence tomorrow (March 11) in the Gulf region after the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in the kingdom, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Citing the Main Committee for Ramadan Moon Sighting member, Saudi Arabia said Ramadan will be observed in other Gulf countries - UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait - on Monday except in the Sultanate of Oman.

In the sultanate, the Main Committee for Ramadan Moon Sighting has announced that Tuesday (March 12) will be the first day of Ramadan.

The Sharia Vision Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced that tomorrow (March 11) is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan for 2024.

