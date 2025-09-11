Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAK Chamber) has discussed means to enhance trade and economic cooperation with an Indian trade delegation and explore investment opportunities in both countries.

A business delegation from India, led by B.G. Krishnan, Consul of Economic, Trade, Commerce and Education at the Consulate-General of India in Dubai, accompanied by two officials from the Trade Section, visited the RAK Chamber.

The delegation was received by Youssef Mohamed Ismail, First Vice Chairman of the Chamber and Head of the Supreme Committee of the Saud Bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce.

Ismail stressed that both the Chamber and the Saud bin Saqr Foundation are keen to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the business sector, and to boost cooperation between private sector establishments in Ras Al Khaimah and India. He noted that Ras Al Khaimah’s abundance of resources, in addition to its strategic location, makes it an ideal destination for promising and successful investments.

He also highlighted the Emirate’s free zones, which aim to build a global investment infrastructure supported by diversified incentives that attract foreign investments.

BG Krishnan affirmed the deep historical and trade relations between the UAE and India in general, and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular. He commended the investment advantages in Ras Al Khaimah that attract foreign investors, along with the various facilities provided to them.

He urged business owners from both sides to benefit from shared expertise to strengthen trade relations and develop the entrepreneurship sector.