Doha: QNB has achieved another major milestone by becoming the first bank in the GCC to enable Digital Wallet acceptance through a single, unified integration on the Mastercard Gateway Hosted Checkout platform.

The solution leverages Mastercard Gateway’s latest Hosted Checkout capability, where Digital Wallets are enabled through a single integration flow for both web and mobile environments.

This approach reduces technical complexity, improves time-to-market and enhances merchant satisfaction, particularly for small and mid-sized businesses that benefit most from ready-to-deploy payment technologies.

With this advancement, QNB is leading the way in simplifying digital wallet acceptance for merchants through a scalable, seamless and fully integrated solution. The implementation ensures that all new e-commerce merchants onboarded through Hosted Checkout will be automatically enabled to accept digital wallets at once.

Additionally, all existing QNB Hosted Checkout merchants will also be upgraded to accept digital wallets without any development time and cost.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Retail Banking at QNB, commented: “QNB continues to lead in Cards and Payments by offering best-in-class payment solutions to our merchant community. Through this unified integration, we are delivering not only an advanced technology, but also a more robust and secure next-generation digital commerce. As the industry leader in acquiring business, QNB is committed to further scaling digital acceptance with relevance and simplicity. We continue empowering every QNB merchant to deliver seamless, secure and modern payment experiences to their customers.”

Erdem Cakar, Country Manager for Qatar and Kuwait at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we’re committed to transforming the way businesses and consumers engage with digital payments. Our collaboration with QNB to introduce the GCC’s first unified digital wallet integration demonstrates our focus on empowering merchants with cutting-edge, streamlined payment solutions. This milestone advances our vision of building a thriving, inclusive digital economy that delivers enhanced convenience and security for everyone.”

As the largest acquirer in Qatar, QNB’s leadership in payments innovation has been demonstrated consistently through key initiatives across major industry sectors.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

