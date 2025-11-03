Qatar’s nominal GDP forecast to exceed $249bln in 2026

Qatar’s nominal GDP has been forecast to exceed $230bn by the end of this year and $249bn in 2026, according to Emirates NBD.



Emirates NBD has forecast Qatar’s real GDP growth at 2.64% this year and 4.79% in 2026, which will be higher than the GCC average (4.15%).



The country’s budget balance (as a percentage of GDP) has been forecast at 1.68% this year and 4.35% in 2026.



Current account (as a percentage of GDP) has been forecast at 19.67% this year and 21.45% in 2026.



Inflation (CPI) has been forecast at 1% by the year-end and 1.4% in 2026, below the GCC average for this year (2%) and 2.2% (2026).



Positive budget balance offers several benefits for the country, including fiscal flexibility, reduced national debt (debt servicing), and increased public confidence.



The extra funds can be strategically used to strengthen the economy and prepare for future global economic challenges.

