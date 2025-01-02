Doha: Qatar is poised to attract international investments by hosting numerous events and expanding partnerships in 2025. The country will host several conferences and summits in the new year aiming to explore ways to enhance businesses and strengthen the economy.

Market experts in the country lauded the Qatari government’s initiatives for “opening doors” and providing key insights across various industries.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Yousef Al Sulaiti, an ex-banker and investor in Qatar said “These conferences are certain to boost the economy of the country and we are proud to host such wonderful events that will make a bigger impact on the businesses here.”

Qatar is gearing up to host the International Conference on Business Management and Social Innovation 2025 and the International Conference on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and IoT, this month, which is expected to be the start of the global forums for academicians, researchers, engineers, industrial participants, and budding students around the world to discuss their research in banking and finance with international experts.

CYSEC Qatar - the premier Cybersecurity event, which takes place in February is dedicated to exploring ways of safeguarding Qatar’s digital infrastructure and building resilience against these threats.

Al Sulaiti stressed the potential need for Qatari researchers to participate as it serves as a platform for experts to collaborate on strategies and frameworks to secure the nation’s digital future.

The same month will also feature the CyberX Qatar Summit addressing current initiatives and future trends to safeguard the organisations and business effectiveness. Officials stress that it caters as an opportunity to connect with global, and regional cybersecurity experts from the public and private industry to learn about innovative cybersecurity products and solutions for seamless business activities.

Following the success of its first edition of Web Summit Qatar in 2024, the country gears up for its second edition connecting like-minded startups, tech enthusiasts, and CEOs in the Middle East to present a new opportunity to develop an already fast-growing tech scene in the region.

“Last year’s Web Summit Qatar opened unique dimensions in the technology market and we witnessed significant partnerships and investments and we are optimistic that it will carry the same positive momentum and provide better opportunities in 2025.”

The fifth edition of Qatar Economic Forum will take place from May 20 to 22, 2025, convening industry leaders and experts to accentuate vital topics of interest including strategic growth and innovation in the region.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media told The Peninsula earlier that the upcoming forum is expected to witness numerous signings between government entities and international firms by expecting greater engagement with continued diversity and interactivity from acroWss the globe.

Real estate enthusiasts will look forward to Cityscape Qatar 2025 taking place from October 12 to 14. Last year, the event welcomed over 14,000 visitors from 24 countries and showcased more than 60 exhibitors, including key government officials.

“The event will provide investors with a platform to understand the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities shaping Qatar’s real estate markets and upcoming projects,” Al Sulaiti said.

Market experts underscore that additional events like the Qatar Real Estate Forum and Doha Forum are expected to help transition Qatar’s business and political landscape.

