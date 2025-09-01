Doha, Qatar: In response to the growing interest in benefiting from the 100 percent Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative, and in line with its commitment to supporting taxpayers and enabling them to regularize their status, the General Tax Authority (GTA) announced the extension of the submission period for the initiative until December 31, 2025.

The extension aims to provide the opportunity for the largest possible number of taxpayers to benefit from the available exemptions.

The GTA allows taxpayers to apply for the initiative through the Dhareeba platform, while continuing to provide support and guidance services that reinforce transparency and help instill a culture of tax compliance, the GTA said in a statement on Sunday.

The initiative has achieved significant results, with more than 7,000 taxpayers exempted from financial penalties exceeding QR 1.6 billion, and over 56,000 tax returns submitted, including overdue returns covering tax periods from 2014 to 2024. This has greatly contributed to raising the overall tax compliance rate.

The initiative also witnessed a high participation rate among companies and business owners who were able to rectify their situations and benefit from the full exemption from financial penalties. Beneficiary companies represented various vital sectors, reflecting the inclusiveness of the initiative and its broad impact in supporting different components of the national economy.

In this context, the GTA urges taxpayers to take advantage of the initiative via the Dhareeba platform. The initiative is considered one of the Authority’s landmark measures, designed to enable taxpayers to settle their tax obligations through a 100 percent exemption from financial penalties incurred due to late registration, filing, or payment, subject to specific terms and conditions.

The GTA confirmed that the initiative has successfully enhanced voluntary compliance by offering a clear and practical opportunity to rectify tax status with ease and convenience. This contributes to the efficiency of the tax system and strengthens the relationship of trust and partnership between the Authority and taxpayers.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

