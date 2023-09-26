HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Tuesday morning with HH Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the outset of the meeting, HH the Saudi Foreign Minister conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and their wishes to HH the Amir of the best of health, and to the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

HH the Amir entrusted the Saudi Foreign Minister to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, wishing them good health and the brotherly Saudi people further development and growth.

The meeting touched on the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways of promoting and enhancing them, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).