DOHA: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of September 2025 reached 109.43 points showing an increase of 0.90 percent when compared to CPI of august 2025. Compared to CPI of September 2024, Y-o-Y basis, an increase of 1.15 percent has been recorded in the general index (CPI).

The CPI - which measures inflation - includes 12 main groups of consumer goods that have a total of 737 commodities and services. It is calculated using the base year 2018 based on the data of the household income and expenditure survey 2017-2018.

When comparing the main components of CPI for the month of September 2025, with the previous month August 2025 (Monthly change), it is found that, there were six groups increased, two groups decreased, and four group remained unchanged, the National Planning Council said in a press release.

The groups that showed an increase: "Recreation and Culture" by 3.75 percent, "Miscellaneous Goods and Services" by 2.99 percent, "Education" by 2.04 percent, "Clothing and Footwear" by 1.54 percent, "Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel" by 0.83 percent, and "Communication" by 0.26 percent.

A decrease has been recorded in "Food and Beverages" by 0.99 percent and "Transport" by 0.16 percent.

"Tobacco", "Furniture and Household Equipment", "Health", and "Restaurants and Hotels" remained flat at the last months price level.

The Y-o-Y price increase is primary due to the prices rising in six groups namely: "Miscellaneous Goods and Services" by 12.75 percent, "Clothing and Footwear" by 2.93 percent, "Education" by 2.47 percent, "Recreation and Culture" by 1.53 percent, "Food and Beverages" by 1.42 percent, and "Communication" by 0.56 percent.

A decrease has been shown in price levels in "Restaurants and Hotels" by 1.48 percent, "Transport" by 1.12 percent, Furniture and Household Equipment" by 0.35 percent, "Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel" by 0.23 percent, and "Health" by 0.07 percent. "Tobacco" remained flat at the last months price level.

The CPI of September 2025 excluding "Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel" group stands at 114.17 points, recorded an increase of 0.92 percent when compared to the index of August 2025. Compared with its counterpart in 2024, the CPI of September index increased by 1.45 percent.

