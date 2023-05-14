Kandahar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met yesterday with Prime Minister in the caretaker government of Afghanistan Mohammad Hasan Akhund, during His Excellency’s visit to the city of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The meeting dealt with discussing ways of supporting Afghanistan to alleviate the impact of its current crisis on the economic and humanitarian front.

His Excellency stressed Qatar’s firm support of all segments of the Afghan people, and its continued efforts to establish security, stability, prosperity, and honourable living in Afghanistan.

