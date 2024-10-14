Qatar Tourism (QT) chairman Saad bin Ali al-Kharji underlined the country’s ambitious tourism goals and their impact on economic diversification, highlighting the strong partnership between the tourism and real estate sectors and how they mutually complement each other’s growth.



Al-Kharji shared key insights during the panel discussion titled ‘Tourism’s Contributions to the Real Estate Sector’ during the Qatar Real Estate Forum, which will run until Tuesday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).



During the discussion, leading industry experts, such as Jason Liebman, co-founder & chief investment officer, Auric Road; Fettah Tamince, founder and chairman of Rixos Hotels and The Land of Legends, and president of SML Construction Co; and Oliver Ripley, founder and CEO of Habitas Group, also shared their outlook on the topic.



Al-Kharji expressed optimism that QT will be able to meet its annual target of 6mn tourist arrivals by 2030, citing steady growth in visitor arrivals this year, which currently stands at 3.7mn.



He noted that this growth is expected to double employment in the sector and increase tourism’s contribution to GDP to 12%. “All these goals reflect directly on real estate and development in the country. By these numbers we have today, I think we are reaching these goals way ahead...and it’s very promising and very encouraging for international investment and real estate investment in Qatar,” al-Kharji pointed out.



The tourism chief emphasised the mutual relationship between tourism and real estate development: “The relationship between tourism and real estate is not only interconnected, but it’s a real partnership in both sectors. This partnership is expected to drive improvements in both sectors, enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”



Al-Kharji also underscored Qatar’s significant investments in infrastructure, including smart technology, eco-friendly buildings, and state-of-the-art public transportation, saying these investments aim to position Qatar as a leading destination for both tourists and potential residents.



According to al-Kharji, the 2022 FIFA World Cup served as a catalyst for Qatar’s rapid development. He said the global sporting event transformed Qatar into “one of the best destinations” for tourists and sports events.



“The 2022 FIFA World Cup became the catalyst of this development. We reached a very advanced level in very short time because of this event,” he reiterated.



In addition to tourism, al-Kharji highlighted other investment opportunities in Qatar, citing fields like AI and technology. He also lauded the government for its ongoing efforts to enhance regulations to attract innovative investments, especially in real estate.



Al-Kharji underlined Qatar’s commitment to safety and high quality of life, presenting the country as an attractive destination for both visitors and long-term residents.



“Qatar’s initiatives are part of the country’s broader strategy to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on hydrocarbons. As we continue to invest in our tourism and real estate sectors, Qatar aims to establish itself as a global destination for visitors, residents, and investors alike,” al-Kharji added.

