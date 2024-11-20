Skyline Automotive, part of the Jaidah Group and the official distributor of Geely in Qatar, has announced a new partnership with Select (Nasser Bin Khaled & Al Mulla Car Rental), one of Qatar's leading car rental companies. This partnership aims to strengthen the presence of Geely cars in the Qatari market, underscoring their quality and reliability.

The agreement was signed last August, with Mr Omar Abdul Rahman, General Manager of Select (Nasser Bin Khaled & Al Mulla Car Rental), and Mr Maher Tinawi, Geely Brand Manager at Skyline Automotive, in attendance.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Maher Tinawi emphasized that "this partnership with Select (Nasser Bin Khaled & Al Mulla Car Rental) highlights the growing confidence in Geely cars within the market and reaffirms the brand’s reliability that has developed over the years in Qatar."

Geely vehicles are distinguished by features that ensure durability and high performance, along with factory warranties, making them the preferred choice for customers who value quality. This partnership reflects Select's commitment to providing a premium driving experience to its clients through a fleet of vehicles backed by the strength and high-level services of the Geely brand.

