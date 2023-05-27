Doha: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani. met with several ministers, on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, which took place in Doha from May 23 to 25.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry held separate meetings with Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Faisal bin Fadel Al Ibrahim. He also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainability of Georgia, H E Levan Davitashvili, and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Kenya, H E Moses Correa.

The meetings featured previewing issues of common interest aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and industry.

During the meetings, the Minister of Commerce and Industry showcased the successful economic policies Qatar has put in place to support the private sector and pointed out the incentives, legislations, and promising opportunities to encourage investors, businessmen, and business owners to invest in Qatar.

