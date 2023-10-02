CAIRO - Qatar reported a balance of payments surplus of 7.9 billion riyals ($2.17 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, the central bank said on Sunday.

In its statement, the bank added that its goods and services accounts hit surpluses of 59.6 billion and 31.3 billion riyals respectively.

It attributed the BoP surplus to "the elevated diversification of the Qatari economy" which achieved targets.

($1 = 3.6450 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)