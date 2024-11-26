Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group) has announced its sponsorship, for the third time in a row, of the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM), being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) until November 27.



QTM 2024 will feature a QIC pavilion where visitors and travel experts can discover the company’s latest insurance products and how QIC contributes to the financial well-being of outbound and inbound travellers.



Salem al-Mannai, QIC Group CEO, said: “Travel and tourism are critical components of Qatar's economic diversification strategy and are significant contributors to Qatar's GDP. The increased economic activity creates a ripple effect, enhancing the demand for ancillary services, including insurance.



“Being the official insurance sponsor of QTM 2024 reflects this dynamic interplay between the travel and tourism sector and the insurance industry and our commitment to contributing to initiatives that aim to cement Qatar’s position as a major regional hub for inbound tourism.”



QIC Group expects demand for inbound and outbound travel to keep surging this winter, with more Qatar-based travellers opting for winter trips and international visitors arriving in Qatar in December 2024 and January 2025.



According to QIC’s statistics, 90% of travellers who have planned their trips during the winter peak season with a QIC policy in hand are considering vacations lasting two weeks or more.



As many as 65% of QIC outbound travel policyholders who have already scheduled their winter trips consider the Schengen area, with Poland, Germany and France being the trendiest destinations this season respectively.



This year, QIC has been crowned ‘Best Travel Insurance Company in the Middle East’ for the second consecutive year at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2024.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

