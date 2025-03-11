Doha, Qatar: The real estate sector in Qatar plays a crucial role in driving economic activity, with digital marketing initiatives being vital in promoting properties and enhancing the country’s global visibility. A market expert noted that this increased visibility is attracting international investors to the market.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Ghofrane Jameleddine, Chief Executive Officer of Camelia Homes accentuated that as the market continues to grow, new job roles are emerging, and industry training programs are becoming more prevalent, leading to improved performance and higher professional standards within the sector.

However, numerous factors, collectively, contribute to economic growth and make a significant impact on Qatar’s GDP, highlighting the sector’s importance in the nation’s overall development.

He stressed that “a quick look” at any online job market platform reveals that the real estate industry stands out as the largest in terms of opportunities.

“Doing real estate is not just a job; it is a form of a culture. Once you become involved in this industry, you begin to understand its various aspects, which can transform your approach to work. This understanding fosters an entrepreneurial mindset, leading to a level of confidence that many other professions may not provide, Jameleddine explained.

Industry leaders across Qatar stress that the impact of this mindset is clear in the increasing number of businesses being launched by young entrepreneurs who have gained experience in the real estate sector. The field offers aspiring real estate professionals an opportunity to innovate, build valuable connections, and achieve success on their own terms. Jameleddine said, “They learn to navigate the market and develop skills that empower them to make significant contributions.”

He continued saying “The real estate market is rich with possibilities. It promotes personal growth, creativity, and a strong sense of purpose.”

The official stressed that “With the new businesses opening up almost daily in the country, there will be more opportunities in the country but I believe it is not the only reason.”

He further states “As companies remain active in the market over time, they gain more clients and repeat business opportunities. This increase in business naturally leads to the need for additional resources and staff to effectively manage operations.” The current global trajectory shows that many sectors are experiencing a slowdown in growth. Jameleddine said “I believe that areas centered around personal development and psychological resilience are becoming increasingly vital. Many industries are working to reduce their dependence on human labor, opting for new technologies and robots to enhance efficiency. Yet, the essence of human emotion and the necessity for social connections cannot be replaced.”

“Fields that prioritise creativity and a personal touch, like the service industry, are expected to gain more significance. These areas require human intuition, creativity, and the ability to engage with others, setting them apart from sectors that heavily depend on automation,” he added.

