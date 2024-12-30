Egypt - The total value of the private sector exports in the third quarter of this year amounted to QR2.56 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of 2.5 percent on a quarterly basis compared to QR2.62 billion in the second quarter of 2024, according to the quarterly report released by Qatar Chamber.

The report said that as per the type of certificates of origin issued by the chamber in Q3, exports through the General Model rose by 1.3 percent to QR2.07 billion, and the Arab Model by 17.1 percent to QR82.7 million.

On the other hand, exports through the Unified GCC Model showed a decrease of 20.4 percent from QR505.4 to 402.4 million.

Fuel exports in the third quarter amounted to QR646 million, marking an increase of 48.8 percent compared to QR435 million in the second quarter of 2024.

