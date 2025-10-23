DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has received the ministers of oil, gas and energy, on the sidelines of their participation in the Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha.

He welcomed the guests, wishing them success in their meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's call to enhance dialogue and cooperation among the member states of the forum, to ensure the security of natural gas supplies and the stability of global gas markets.

