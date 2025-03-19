DOHA: Under the patronage and attendance of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and President of the National Planning Council (NPC) HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the National Development Forum was held on Tuesday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event aimedto highlight the development pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 and create an appropriate platform for dialogue and discussion among all parties concerned with the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

The forum was attended by a number of ministers, CEOs, businessmen, and representatives of local and international companies with representative offices in Qatar. The attendees held extensive discussions on economic development.

The agenda included cooperation between the public and private sectors, the national development drivers aimed at enabling the private sector to effectively participate in playing a key role in achieving sustainable development, the enhancement of the private sector's role in implementing the Third National Development Strategy and creating a practical model for sustainable growth to achieve the transition to a competitive, productive, and sustainable economy.

During the main dialogue session of the forum, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and President of the National Planning Council emphasized the importance of the third phase of the National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and the importance of engaging the private sector in enhancing economic resilience and seizing emerging economic opportunities.

He highlighted the importance of the pillars of human, social, environmental, and economic development, and the gains achieved so far.

He emphasized Qatar's commitment to consolidating its position as a major player on the global stage, led by a thriving, competitive, and dynamic private sector. He detailed the progress made locally and internationally regarding the seven national outcomes stemming from the Third National Development Strategy.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed his full confidence in Qatari youth as the future of Qatar, noting that empowering them is a top priority and highlighting the partnership with the private sector in the field of job localization law and the provision of incentives to attract and develop Qatari talent.

The forum featured a discussion session on the Pillar of Economic Development of Qatar National Vision 2030, which brought together Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani; Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah; Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi; and Governor of Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani.

In a statement on the sidelines of the forum, Secretary-General of the National Planning Council Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa said that the National Development Forum creates the appropriate platform for constructive dialogue, fosters communication, and provides feedback to build upon which to improve work.

He added that Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), the subsequent implementation of the vision and strategies, and their transformation into achievements, are a process that relies heavily on enhancing communication among all members of the system.

He continued by saying that the discussion represents a distinctive starting point for a series of meetings that will focus on the pillars of national development, adding that implementing strategies and plans requires everyone's cooperation, building on the achievements already made, and meeting the requirements of the next phase, in which the private sector's role is key in achieving sustainable economic development.

The Secretary-General of the National Planning Council said that the National Development Forum reflects the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening its global standing through effective cooperation between the public and private sectors. He noted that it provided an important opportunity to review achievements and identify future priorities that will contribute to achieving sustainable and comprehensive development.

He pointed out that the discussions and exchange of ideas that took place during the forum constitute an essential step towards strengthening cooperation and partnership, ensuring the achievement of the desired development goals and enhancing Qatar's ability to keep pace with global challenges. In this context, empowering the private sector remains one of the key pillars for driving economic growth and enhancing sustainable competitiveness.

