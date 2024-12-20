The green space increased by 2.3% all over the country, amounting to a total of 18mn sqm, during 2024.

The Ministry of Municipality has showcased its many achievements in advancing comprehensive sustainability and innovative services during 2024, according to information posted on the official X account. Highlighted were steps enhancing food security, digital transformation, and improving the quality of life and urban well-being, as part of achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.



Regarding the environment and sustainable development, the first Middle East and North Africa horticulture exhibition, Expo 2023 Doha, was concluded successfully in March 2024. As many as 840,000 trees were planted as part of the 10 Million Trees Initiative, in addition to the inauguration of seven new parks. The green space increased by 2.3% all over the country, amounting to a total of 18mn sqm.



The 10 Million Trees Initiative also won the award for the Best Sustainable Development Initiative in the Middle East. The world’s longest air-conditioned outdoor pathway was inaugurated at Rawdat Al-Hamama Park. In partnership with the private sector, over 245,000 megawatt-hours of clean electricity were generated from waste. Besides, 51 plots of land in Al Afja area, 40km south of Doha, were allocated for recycling industries, more than 20,000 landfill waste removal permits were issued, and over 40,000 tonnes of compost were produced.



The Ministry also attained several global recognitions for the Qatari cities, including the Best Visual Work Award for the Digital Twin Project for Rainwater Measurement Stations in Sydney, Australia, and the "Leadership in Overall Experience" award as part of the Qatar Government Excellence Award. Doha won the Unesco’s Learning Cities Award 2024, and the Shanghai Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities.



The Ministry launched its 2024-2030 strategy and introduced 100 new electronic services as part of its digital transformation project. Umm Salal joined the Global Network of Learning Cities for Lifelong Learning, and the first phase of the Smart Cities Solutions Project was initiated. Measures were also taken to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities in buildings, parks, and public facilities.



In agriculture and food security, the Qatar Food Security Strategy 2030 was launched, achieving notable results in self-sufficiency in local production. Farmers were given due support to improve the production quality and marketing. Organic farming areas doubled, amounting to a 100% increase, with 950 productive farms.



Vegetable marketing, in co-operation with Mahaseel, amounted to 26mn kg, in addition to 1.4mn heads of livestock including sheep, goats, camels, and cattle. Further, 1,237 farms benefited from agricultural machinery support programmes.

