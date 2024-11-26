DOHA: Le Meridien City Center Doha has announced the grand opening of its newest culinary attraction, La Maison de L’Entrecôte. Positioned in the vibrant heart of West Bay, this unique dining experience brings the authentic flavors of France to the bustling city center, offering guests an unforgettable journey through the essence of classic entrecôte cuisine

La Maison de L’Entrecôte showcases a thoughtfully crafted menu with two signature dishes, each designed to capture the essence of French dining. The Entrecôte Steak is a centerpiece, cooked to perfection and served with a secret French sauce, crispy golden fries, and a fresh, crisp salad. For a more casual yet equally indulgent option, Baguette de L’Entrecôte features succulent entrecôte steak nestled in a freshly baked baguette. This portable delight, inspired by Parisian-street food, pairs wonderfully with the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere.

Set in an adaptable space that transitions seamlessly between indoor and open-air seating, La Maison de L’Entrecôte is perfect for Doha’s changing weather, making it an ideal choice year-round. Whether for a romantic evening, a business meeting, or a festive gathering with friends and family, the restaurant offers a refined French dining experience enriched by the ambiance of Parisian elegance.

Soft lighting, tasteful décor, and attentive service combine to create an atmosphere that embodies Le Meridien’s signature luxury from the moment guests arrive. At La Maison de L’Entrecôte, diners are welcomed into a warm, sophisticated space that harmonizes charm and comfort, making every meal an extraordinary occasion.

For those who appreciate quality, simplicity, and an authentic taste of France, La Maison de L’Entrecôte stands as Doha’s newest destination for an exceptional dining experience.

