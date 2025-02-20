Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met Minister of Public Works of Kuwait H E Dr. Noura Mohammed Khaled Al Mishaan on the sidelines of the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Marrakech, Morocco. The two ministers discussed the two countries’ relations in areas of transportation, mobility services, and their associated infrastructure, and ways to enhance them.

