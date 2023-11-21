DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that Qatar’s economic growth has normalised in 2023 following the World Cup-driven boom.

The IMF added that the economy of the world's top LNG exporter had a favourable medium-term outlook supported by LNG production expansion and intensifying reform efforts.

"Broad fiscal discipline amid hydrocarbon windfalls in 2022-23 resulted in sizeable surpluses and rapid central government debt reduction," IMF said.

