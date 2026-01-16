DOHA: The National Planning Council (NPC) has released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2025, which stood at 112.39 points.

This marks a monthly rise of 1.44% compared to November 2025 and a year-on-year increase of 1.95% compared to December 2024.

The index, which measures inflation, comprises 12 main groups of consumer goods, covering a total of 737 goods and services. It is calculated based on the 2018 base year, using results derived from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (2017-2018).

Analysis of the major CPI components for December 2025, compared to November 2025, reveals that eight groups increased, one group declined, and three groups remained unchanged.

On a monthly basis, increases were recorded in the following groups: Recreation and Culture by 6.84%, Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 1.87%, Restaurants and Hotels by 1.71%, Clothing and Footwear by 0.89%, Transport by 0.71%, Communication by 0.35%, Food and Beverages by 0.19%, and Housing, Water, and Electricity by 0.15%. In contrast, the only decrease was observed in the Education group, which fell by 0.02%, while the Tobacco, Furniture, and Health groups showed no change.

Comparing December 2025 with December 2024 (Y-o-Y change), an increase of 1.95% was recorded. This uptick was driven by rises in eight groups: Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 18.68%, Clothing and Footwear by 3.28%, Education by 2.04%, Housing, Water, and Electricity by 1.50%, Recreation and Culture by 1.44%, Furniture and Household Equipment by 1.39%, Food and Beverages by 0.63%, and Communication by 0.17%.

Conversely, declines were registered in three groups: Health by 0.75%, Restaurants and Hotels by 0.65%, and Transport by 0.42%, while the Tobacco group remained unchanged.

Excluding the “Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels” group, the CPI for December 2025 stood at 117.68 points, reflecting a monthly increase of 1.71% compared to November 2025 and a year-on-year rise of 2.05% compared to December 2024.

