Doha: Board Member of Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi met on Thursday with the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Qatar, HE Vipul.

The meeting focused on trade and economic relations between the two countries, exploring ways to strengthen them and identifying areas of cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Indian counterpart. It also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming joint Qatar-India Business Council meeting, scheduled for Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Mohamed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi highlighted that Qatar-India trade relations are well-established, with India being one of Qatar's leading exporters.

He also emphasized the strong interest of the Qatari business community in exploring investment opportunities in India and forming partnerships and trade alliances with Indian companies in key sectors, including information technology, agriculture, industry, and healthcare.

He added that both countries possess enormous potential that can motivate business leaders to develop economic partnerships and joint projects. Al Ahbabi noted that the upcoming Qatar-India Business Council meeting and bilateral business meetings would focus on the most promising sectors for mutual investment and review key opportunities, paving the way to increase trade and business volume between Qatar and India.

He affirmed the Qatar Chamber's commitment to strengthening partnerships and cooperation between Qatari and Indian companies, as well as providing support to Indian investors seeking to enter the Qatari market.

For his part, HE Ambassador Vipul underscored India's strong interest in expanding trade relations with Qatar's private sector. He stated that the upcoming Qatar-India Business Council meeting would serve as an excellent platform to discuss strategies for enhancing joint investments and addressing any challenges that investors may encounter when establishing businesses.

He also noted that the Indian delegation attending the meetings will include more than 50 business leaders.

