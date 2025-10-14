DOHA: The Qatar Chamber (QC) has held the Qatari Hungarian Business Meeting chaired by Mohamed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi, QC Board Member, while the Hungarian side was led by Viktor Dombi, Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Region at the Foreign Economic Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was also attended by EngAli bin Abdullatif Al Misnad, QC Board Member.

Discussions focused on enhancing trade and economic relations between Qatar and Hungary, as well as exploring potential areas for cooperation and partnership between Qatari and Hungarian business communities, particularly in the sectors of construction, building materials, interior design, 3D architecture, smart furniture, digital architecture, and AI.

For his part, Al Ahbabi affirmed that the State of Qatar and the Republic of Hungary enjoy well-established relations across various fields, particularly in the economic and commercial domains. He noted that the volume of trade exchange between both countries reached about QR375 million in 2024, highlighting the presence of several Hungarian companies operating in Qatar across diverse sectors, as well as the existence of numerous agreements signed between both nations in various fields.

He emphasised that there is great potential for the private sectors of both countries to strengthen cooperation by establishing trade and investment partnerships that serve their mutual economic interests and help increase bilateral trade. He pointed out that there are many promising investment opportunities available in several economic sectors, especially those represented by the visiting delegation, including engineering, design, and construction.

Al Ahbabi further noted that Qatar has developed an attractive investment environment in recent years, supported by modern legislation, world-class infrastructure, and incentives offered to foreign investors. These factors, he said, have made Qatar a preferred destination for international companies seeking stability and growth in the region.

He invited the Hungarian business community to explore the vast opportunities offered by the Qatari market, particularly in industry, food security, tourism, renewable energy, technology, and logistics, among other promising sectors.

Eng Al Misnad affirmed that the Qatar Chamber welcomes cooperation between Qatari business owners and their Hungarian counterparts, noting the mutual interest of both sides in further developing their relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors, which will contribute to enhancing mutual investments and stimulating the volume of trade exchange.

In turn, Viktor Dombi affirmed that Qatar has become a regional model of innovation and sustainability, praising the role of the Qatar Chamber in strengthening cooperation with the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in promoting relations between the Qatari and Hungarian private sectors.

Dombi highlighted the great potential and broad prospects for cooperation between companies from both sides across numerous sectors. He stressed the Hungarian side’s commitment to supporting available cooperation opportunities and to overcoming any challenges that may hinder their development.

He also expressed the Hungarian side’s support for all initiatives aimed at enhancing partnerships between Qatari and Hungarian investors in fields such as agriculture, financial technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cosmetics, medical tourism, water management, and research.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

