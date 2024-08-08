Social media
Home page>ECONOMY>GCC>Qatar Central Bank forei...
ECONOMY

Qatar Central Bank foreign reserves surge 3.89% in July

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

The reserves consist of key categories: bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, and Special Drawing Rights, among others

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 8, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
The foreign currency reserves and foreign currency liquidity of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) increased by 3.89% year-on-year to reach QR250.981bn in July 2024 compared to QR241.572bn in the same period of 2023.

The figures released on Wednesday by the QCB showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of July 2024, compared to the end of the same month in 2023, by roughly QR9.038bn to reach QR192.157bn, owing to the increase in the QCB's balances of foreign bonds and treasury bills by around QR1.091bn, to reach QR138.697bn in July 2024.

The reserves consist of key categories: bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, and Special Drawing Rights (SDR), and the State of Qatar's share at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets (foreign currency deposits), together constituting what is known as the total foreign reserves.

Gold reserves increased, as of the end of July, by about QR8.551bn compared to July 2023 to reach QR30.682bn.

Balances with foreign banks declined by nearly QR457mn, to the level of QR17.610bn at the end of July, compared to July 2023.

The balance of SDR deposits from Qatar's share with the IMF decreased by QR147mn by the end of July, compared to July 2023, reaching QR5.166bn.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

JOBS

Jobs: Private sector must hire Kuwaiti engineers

Jobs: Private sector must hire Kuwaiti engineers
Jobs: Private sector must hire Kuwaiti engineers
ECONOMY

UAE-China Summit announced during ADGM's China Roadshow

UAE-China Summit announced during ADGM's China Roadshow
UAE-China Summit announced during ADGM's China Roadshow
INNOVATION

85% of GCC firms rank innovation as a top priority: BCG

85% of GCC firms rank innovation as a top priority: BCG
85% of GCC firms rank innovation as a top priority: BCG
ECONOMY

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia tackle boosting security cooperation

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia tackle boosting security cooperation
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia tackle boosting security cooperation
FOOD

Qatar: ‘National Food Security Strategy to be unveiled soon’

Qatar: ‘National Food Security Strategy to be unveiled soon’
Qatar: ‘National Food Security Strategy to be unveiled soon’
ECONOMY

Saudi: Misk boosts startup growth with Tamkeen procurement meeting

Saudi: Misk boosts startup growth with Tamkeen procurement meeting
Saudi: Misk boosts startup growth with Tamkeen procurement meeting
INVESTMENT

Saudi FDI balance records 6.1% growth in 1Q 2024

Saudi FDI balance records 6.1% growth in 1Q 2024
Saudi FDI balance records 6.1% growth in 1Q 2024
ECONOMY

UAE continues to strengthen its performance in vital economic sectors: Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE continues to strengthen its performance in vital economic sectors: Mohammed bin Rashid
UAE continues to strengthen its performance in vital economic sectors: Mohammed bin Rashid

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Saudi Aramco to buy additional Petro Rabigh stake from Sumitomo for $702mln

2.

Qatar Investment Authority invests $180mln in Dublin’s critical minerals investor TechMet

3.

Investment influx drives up office rents in Abu Dhabi – Asteco

4.

India’s FirstCry draws $8mln investment from ADIA ahead of IPO

5.

UAE banks’ saving deposits rise 8.4% to $80.2bln in May 2024

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar awards $1.5bln government tenders in Q2

2

Growth of Qatar’s non-energy businesses eases in July

3

Qatar: MoCI issues 11,680 commercial licences in second quarter

4

Qatar’s non-hydrocarbon sector has strong potential to drive growth

5

Qatar: Consumer Price Index edges up to 0.98% in June 2024

LEADERSHIP TALKS

MARKETS

INTERVIEW: MENA’s equity capital market will maintain growth in H2 2024 – EFG Hermes

INTERVIEW: MENA’s equity capital market will maintain growth in H2 2024 – EFG Hermes
INTERVIEW: MENA’s equity capital market will maintain growth in H2 2024 – EFG Hermes

LATEST VIDEO

OIL AND GAS

VIDEO: Saudi Aramco to buy additional Petro Rabigh stake from Sumitomo for $702mln

VIDEO: Saudi Aramco to buy additional Petro Rabigh stake from Sumitomo for $702mln
VIDEO: Saudi Aramco to buy additional Petro Rabigh stake from Sumitomo for $702mln

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EARNINGS

UAE's Dana Gas Q2 net profit edges higher on improved margins

UAE's Dana Gas Q2 net profit edges higher on improved margins
UAE's Dana Gas Q2 net profit edges higher on improved margins
EARNINGS

Dubai's Emaar Properties, Emaar Development see H1 net profit rise as property sales surge

ACQUISITION

UAE’s ADIA in early talks to buy Indian government’s stake in Vodafone Idea – report

EARNINGS

UAE retailer Spinneys posts $20mln profit for Q2 2024

LATEST NEWS
1

First walkway for people with disabilities inaugurated in Oman

2

Petroleum Development Oman seeks investors for use of treated produced water

3

Oman's healthcare satisfaction at 73.4%

4

Sharjah expands global reach with 18 charity complexes in H1-24

5

Occidental Petroleum beats second-quarter profit estimates on higher production

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds