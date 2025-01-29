

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met yesterday with Assistant Secretary for Middle East Affairs at Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade H E Marc Innes-Brown.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries, ways to support and strengthen them, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Syria, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Australian Ambassador to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan.

