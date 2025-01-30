MUSCAT: On the sidelines of the visit of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Sultanate of Oman, three executive programs and two memorandums of understandings (MoUs) were signed in Muscat, on Wednesday.

The signed executive programs included two executive programs for two MoUs signed between the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth of Oman for cooperation in the areas of sports and youth, in addition to the 7th executive program of the cultural and educational cooperation agreement between the governments of the two nations for the academic years 2025-2026, 2026-2027, 2027-2028.

In addition, two MoUs were signed, the first one pertains to cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar, represented by the Diplomatic Institute, and the Foreign Ministry in the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Diplomatic Academy in the fields of diplomatic studies and training.

The second MoU aims to reinforce cooperation in the areas of development between the Ministry of Social development and Family in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Social Development in the Sultanate of Oman.

On the Qatari side, the MoUs were signed by Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE DrMohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, with Minister of Finance HE Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, signing for the Omani side.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

