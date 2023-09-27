DOHA — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani chaired on Tuesday in Doha a meeting of the Political Committees of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed developing solid relations between the two countries within the framework of the political committees.

Prince Faisal and Sheikh Mohammed also discussed ways to deepen this cooperation through a number of initiatives that would advance relations to broader horizons in a way that meets the aspirations of leaders of the two countries and serves the interests of their people.

Moreover, the heads of the Executive Committee reviewed the preparatory work of the seven subcommittees and their working groups in the past, and what they included in initiatives, outputs, and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to be signed on the sidelines of the upcoming meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, SPA stated.

The two sides praised the existing cooperation and coordination between the Council's subcommittees and the workgroups of the Council's General Secretariat on both sides, which comes in preparation for the 7th meeting of the Council.

They also stressed the importance of coordination between the two sides in a way that achieves the joint qualitative interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan; the Director-General for Arab Affairs in the Foreign Ministry Mahmoud Qattan; and the Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

