Muscat: The Authority for Public Services Regulation(APSR) issued a press statement regarding a sudden partial outage in the electricity network in several areas across Oman.

The APSR said that most areas have had their power restored, and efforts are ongoing to bring the service back to normal in the remaining locations.

The Authority said in a statement: “The Authority for Public Services Regulation announces a sudden partial outage in the electricity network in several areas across some governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.”

Licensed companies immediately took the necessary measures, and service has been restored in most affected areas. Efforts are currently ongoing to restore service to the remaining areas as soon as possible.

