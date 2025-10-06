MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman formally concluded its active participation in the 42nd Session of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly, held in Montreal, Canada, over a two-week period with the attendance of 193 Member States and 18 specialised international civil aviation organisations, according to (CAA).

The opening ceremony witnessed the nomination of Eng Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), to preside over the work of the 42nd Assembly. In recognition of its remarkable progress in safety oversight, Oman was also awarded the ICAO Council President’s Certificate, having ranked 5th globally with a compliance rate of 95.95% in the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP-CMA).

During the Assembly, Oman signed three agreements, two memoranda of understanding with various states and an additional MoU with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) — a strategic step to enhance air connectivity for national carriers, strengthen economic and trade partnerships; and reinforce Oman’s position as a dynamic regional hub in global air transport.

In its address to the Assembly, The Sultanate of Oman underlined the strategic importance of civil aviation in driving national economic growth and enhancing regional and international air connectivity. The Sultanate of Oman highlighted its advanced results in international safety and security audits; and announced its intention to run for election to the ICAO Council in 2026, reaffirming its active role in shaping global aviation policies to promote safety, security and sustainability.

Throughout this session, Oman presented 18 working papers and information papers, showcasing national achievements and best practices across civil aviation domains. These included papers on cyber security governance, integration of unmanned aircraft systems into aviation security frameworks, development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), as well as initiatives in environmental sustainability, aviation safety enhancement and regional and international cooperation.

Oman’s national pavilion at the accompanying exhibition featuring the Civil Aviation Authority, the Royal Oman Police — General Directorate of Airport Security, Oman Airports, Oman Air and SalamAir drew strong interest from international delegations. The pavilion highlighted Oman’s civil aviation milestones, its initiatives in security, safety and environmental sustainability; and its expanding portfolio of strategic partnerships contributing to the advancement of international civil aviation policies.

Oman concluded its participation by reaffirming its commitment to continued cooperation with ICAO and its Member States, with a focus on enhancing aviation safety, security and sustainability in alignment with national priorities and Oman’s regional and global standing. The Civil Aviation Authority emphasised its determination, together with its strategic partners, to advance the sector in line with international best practices and standards, ensuring its resilience, sustainability and efficiency.

