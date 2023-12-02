ABU DHABI - His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said that the 2nd of December 1971, which witnessed the dawn of the UAE union by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and the fellow founding fathers set the beginning of a historical era and a blessed launch for a young country after the word and will were united and hearts and minds converged around a leadership that sought with all sincerity to place te UAE at the forefront of advanced nations.

His Highness added that this was achieved through the stability and economic prosperity that the country enjoys, foreign relations extending across the continents of the world, and the successful regional and international partnerships it established based on the principles of moderation, cooperation and mutual respect, promoting the values of tolerance, peace and dialogue, and realising common interests.

In his speech on the UAE's 52nd Union Day, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said, “On this national occasion that is dear to all of our hearts, I extend my sincere congratulations and finest expressions of loyalty to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the captain of the nation’s ship who is leading our country, with confidence, towards new heights characterised with more progress and prosperity within a comprehensive renaissance whose chapters continue year after year and within the framework of a proud state with a strong structure whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and whose progress were led by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

His Highness praised the fruits of the federal process over 52 years and the remarkable economic, political, cultural and social achievements it has produced, all of which empower the Emirati people to play their role in building the state and the comprehensive sustainable development process and preserving its identity and culture for a more prosperous present and a bright tomorrow in which the UAE continues under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, paving its way towards a promising future.