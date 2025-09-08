Muscat – The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources has distributed more than 120,000 seedlings over the past two agricultural seasons (2023/2024 and 2024/2025) to support model farms and promote sustainable agricultural development across the Sultanate.

The initiative included over 21,000 date palm seedlings, covering around 200 acres, and more than 100,000 fruit tree seedlings planted across 700 acres in different governorates. The seedlings were allocated to farmers who met the ministry’s eligibility criteria.

Eng. Yahya bin Hamdan al Saadi, Head of the Horticultural Crops Department, said the model farms are designed to introduce modern agricultural techniques and improved varieties of date palms and fruit trees. “The programme aims to enhance food security, raise production efficiency, and increase farmers’ income in line with Oman Vision 2040,” he said.

Al Saadi added that the ministry supplies farmers with high-quality, disease-free, tissue-cultured palm seedlings produced at the Tissue Culture Research Centre in Bahla, along with improved fruit seedlings developed by the ministry’s research departments.

To strengthen the programme, the ministry is also working with the Development Bank, private sector partners, and the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund to facilitate financing for agricultural projects. In addition, new agricultural lands are being made available through the ‘Tatweer’ platform under usufruct agreements.

The seedlings are offered to farmers at symbolic prices under Ministerial Decision No. 228/2024. Model farms focus on key date palm varieties such as Fardh, Khalas, and Majhoul, along with fruit varieties including Omani lemon, mango and fig. “The programme not only provides farmers with an additional source of income but also helps supply local markets with high-quality produce while transferring modern farming expertise to ensure long-term sustainability,” Al Saadi said.

