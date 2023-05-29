Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), highlighted the UAE’s keenness to launch more positive and ambitious initiatives and engage with all relevant parties, as the world needs tangible solutions to address climate challenges.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mubarak revealed that more than 1,000 private sector executives and members of the Dubai Chamber had joined the path towards reducing global emissions by half by 2030 and reaching zero emissions by 2050.

She also called on more institutions to continue their diligent efforts and raise their ambitions and commitment to remove carbon and adopt environmentally-friendly measures to combat climate change, stressing the need to listen to everyone's opinions so that they can play an active and engaged role in the path to COP28 and beyond.

The event, titled “Road to COP28: Driving Collective Climate Action in the UAE,” provided an opportunity for all local stakeholders and non-governmental actors to learn more about COP28’s climate leadership roles and presidency, including international climate initiatives, such as “Race to Zero” and “Race to Resilience,” in addition to the UAE Alliance for Climate Action.

The event coincided with the UAE's preparations to host COP28.