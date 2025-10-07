MUSCAT - In line with its mandate as the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development, Omran Group is participating in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning’s Urban October event, which opened here on October 6, 2025. During the event, the group will present a portfolio of current and future projects that aim to support efforts in advancing Oman’s tourism and urban development landscape.

This participation underscores Omran Group’s pivotal role as a catalyst for tourism infrastructure and Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs), creating destinations that seamlessly combine hospitality, lifestyle and sustainability. It also reinforces the Group’s contribution to Oman Vision 2040 and the National Tourism Strategy, while enhancing the Sultanate of Oman's competitiveness on both regional and global levels.

The group’s showcase will feature insights into mixed-use developments and upcoming hospitality projects that aim to enhance tourism experiences. These initiatives are designed to attract international investment, empower local communities and elevate Oman’s global tourism positioning. The showcase will also present design models and progress updates on four landmark projects:

Madinat Al Irfan, a flagship urban development envisioned by Omran as a catalyst for diversification and sustainable growth. Designed as a vibrant mixed-use destination, it integrates residential, business, hospitality, retail and cultural spaces within a future-ready urban framework.

Port Sultan Qaboos Waterfront, a landmark redevelopment project that will transform Muscat’s historic port into an integrated, mixed-use tourism destination. The project seeks to preserve the site’s cultural and architectural heritage, while opening new horizons for tourism and modern lifestyles and strengthening investment opportunities within a framework of balanced and sustainable development.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences, Muscat, a luxury beachfront resort on the Al Bustan coast featuring 200 hotel rooms, 100 hotel apartments, five restaurants and premium leisure and sports facilities. This project marks the first entry of the Four Seasons brand into Oman, reflecting a promising, attractive, and distinctive investment environment; and, Club Med Musandam Resort, a 215,000 sq m beachfront development in Khasab with 300 rooms and extensive leisure amenities, blending authentic Arabian hospitality with world-class family and leisure tourism experiences, while representing the first Club Med resort in the Middle East.

Through its participation, Omran Group will also spotlight progress on major developments and strategic collaborations that are shaping the future of Oman’s tourism sector. These include luxury hospitality ventures, unique cultural and leisure experiences; and partnerships aimed at strengthening infrastructure, diversifying accommodation offerings and broadening opportunities for both visitors and local communities, all driven by effective governance, transparency and a sustainable investment environment.

