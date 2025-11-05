The Middle East Global Carrier Community Meeting (ME GCCM) 2025 took place in Muscat on November 3–4, bringing together more than 1,000 global telecom leaders from over 50 countries and 200 organisations.

Hosted by Omantel, in partnership with Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the event highlighted Oman’s growing position as a regional and global gateway for digital connectivity and innovation.

Held under the theme “Driving Digital Connectivity Together”, the conference featured thought-leadership sessions and masterclasses by AWS, Nokia and Ciena, focusing on emerging opportunities in cloud computing, content delivery, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Over the past decade, Omantel has evolved from a traditional telecom operator into an integrated technology group driving Oman’s digital transformation. Guided by Oman Vision 2040, the company continues to expand its role as a catalyst for innovation and an enabler of the national digital economy, investing heavily in cloud, data and cybersecurity solutions. This transformation is underpinned by one of the region’s most advanced wholesale ecosystems — built on subsea cables, carrier-neutral data centres and strong global partnerships. Eng Yasser bin Redha al Lawati, Director — Marketing and Domestics at Zain Omantel International (ZOI), emphasised that Omantel’s infrastructure lies at the heart of Oman’s growing digital ambitions.

He said the company’s data centres, MC1 in Barka and SN1 in Salalah, developed with Equinix, expand Oman’s capacity to host cloud and content services, alongside investments in more than 20 international submarine cable systems. This ecosystem connects global partners across Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia.

Adding a broader perspective, Al Lawati highlighted how digital progress aligns with Oman’s economic and social goals.

He said that at Omantel, “we believe progress should create value for everyone — for our partners, for our economy and for our communities. Each subsea landing and data centre supports digital growth and contributes to Oman’s Blue Economy. The same waters that once carried trade now carry data, linking Oman’s maritime heritage with its digital future”. Through Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the company further extends its regional reach by combining Omantel’s world-class infrastructure with Zain’s presence in eight markets, serving more than 50 million customers.

This unified and transparent model simplifies how global carriers, hyperscalers and content providers connect to and through the Middle East — offering one partner, one ecosystem and one experience.

SAEED AL MASHARFI

MUSCAT, NOV 4

The Middle East Global Carrier Community Meeting (ME GCCM) 2025 took place in Muscat on November 3–4, bringing together more than 1,000 global telecom leaders from over 50 countries and 200 organisations.

Hosted by Omantel, in partnership with Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the event highlighted Oman’s growing position as a regional and global gateway for digital connectivity and innovation.

Held under the theme “Driving Digital Connectivity Together”, the conference featured thought-leadership sessions and masterclasses by AWS, Nokia and Ciena, focusing on emerging opportunities in cloud computing, content delivery, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Over the past decade, Omantel has evolved from a traditional telecom operator into an integrated technology group driving Oman’s digital transformation. Guided by Oman Vision 2040, the company continues to expand its role as a catalyst for innovation and an enabler of the national digital economy, investing heavily in cloud, data and cybersecurity solutions. This transformation is underpinned by one of the region’s most advanced wholesale ecosystems — built on subsea cables, carrier-neutral data centres and strong global partnerships. Eng Yasser bin Redha al Lawati, Director — Marketing and Domestics at Zain Omantel International (ZOI), emphasised that Omantel’s infrastructure lies at the heart of Oman’s growing digital ambitions.

He said the company’s data centres, MC1 in Barka and SN1 in Salalah, developed with Equinix, expand Oman’s capacity to host cloud and content services, alongside investments in more than 20 international submarine cable systems. This ecosystem connects global partners across Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia.

Adding a broader perspective, Al Lawati highlighted how digital progress aligns with Oman’s economic and social goals.

He said that at Omantel, “we believe progress should create value for everyone — for our partners, for our economy and for our communities. Each subsea landing and data centre supports digital growth and contributes to Oman’s Blue Economy. The same waters that once carried trade now carry data, linking Oman’s maritime heritage with its digital future”. Through Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the company further extends its regional reach by combining Omantel’s world-class infrastructure with Zain’s presence in eight markets, serving more than 50 million customers.

This unified and transparent model simplifies how global carriers, hyperscalers and content providers connect to and through the Middle East — offering one partner, one ecosystem and one experience.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

