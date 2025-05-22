Muscat – From June 1, Oman will enforce digital tax stamps (DTS) on imported beverages, including carbonated drinks, energy drinks, and other special beverages.

The Tax Authority (TA) stipulated the rules, terms and conditions for implementation of the DTS scheme for excise goods in Oman through a ministerial decision (No 21/2022).

As part of the initial phase, the scheme focused on cigarettes and was later expanded to include shisha and other tobacco products.

The authority now intends to further expand the requirement to implement DTS to include carbonated drinks, energy drinks and other special drinks.

The authority requires affixing digital tax stamps on these excise products to enhance the control and compliance of these specific products in Oman and enhance market transparency.

“The goal is to build a sustainable tax system while ensuring accountability from all stakeholders in the supply chain,” an official from authority said.

According to TA, a ‘customs obligation’ will apply from June 1, meaning excisable beverages imported into Oman without the digital stamp will not be permitted entry. A ‘commercial obligation’ will come into effect from August 1, under which the sale of unstamped products will be banned within the local market.

To support the implementation, TA launched a series of awareness workshops, field inspections, and media campaigns on May 18 and running until May 22 in Musandam, North and South Batinah.

The outreach is aimed at educating importers, distributors, and retailers about the new regulations and ensuring a smooth transition.

The initiative is part of Oman’s ongoing efforts to align with international best practices in tax administration, particularly in sectors with high consumption and public health impact.

