Muscat: Oman's inflation rate increased in May 2024 by 0.9 percent compared to the same month in 2023 (taking the base year 2018), according to the latest data on consumer price index numbers issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data further indicated an increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages groups by 3.8 percent, miscellaneous goods and services by 3.3 percent, health by 2.4 percent, culture and entertainment by 0.6 percent, tobacco by 0.6 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas and other types of fuel by 0.4 percent, restaurants and hotels by 0.3 percent, and clothing and shoes at 0.1 percent.

On the other hand, transportation group prices decreased by 1.6 percent, education by 0.4 percent, and communications by 0.2 percent.

In the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, the prices of vegetables rose by 12.3 percent, fruits by 7.9 percent, fish and seafood by 4.6 percent, milk, cheese and eggs by 4.5 percent, other food products by 2.4 percent, oils and fats by 1.7 percent, meat by 1.5 percent, sugar, jam, honey and sweets by 1.3 percent, bread and cereals by 0.9 percent, and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.9 percent.

At the governorate level, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate recorded an increase in the inflation rate by 2.07 percent, by 1.58 percent in Musandam Governorate, 1.41 percent in Dhofar Governorate, 1.37 percent in North Al Batinah Governorate, 1.34 percent in Al Wusta Governorate, 1.28 percent in Al Buraimi Governorate, 1.23 percent in South Al Batinah Governorate, 0.90 percent in Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate, 0.83 percent in Ad Dhahirah Governorate, 0.74 percent in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, and 0.59 percent in Muscat Governorate.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).