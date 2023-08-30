The revenues of three- and five-star hotels in Oman saw an increase of 28% at the end of July 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The revenues amounted to about OMR122.53 million ($316.87 million), compared to OMR95.84 million for the same period in 2022.

Statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information indicated that the total number of guests in these hotels increased by 25.8%, registering about 1,98,157 guests at the end of last July, compared to 872,796 guests in the same period in 2022, while the occupancy rate recorded a growth of 10.3%.

The number of Omani guests reached 411,551, while the number of guests from the Gulf region increased by 19.1%, to 99,947. The number of European guests increased by 44.4%, to 259,649.

While the number of registered American guests reached 33,420, increasing 3.3%, the number of guests from the African continent reached 6,365, a growth rate of 37%, and the number of Asian guests increased by 47.1% to reach 163,779 guests, and Oceania guests stood at 24,755, an increase of 242.7%.

