Muscat: The general index of import prices in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 1.1 percent during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter of 2023.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that key contributors to this increase was led by miscellaneous manufactured goods by 11 percent, beverages and tobacco by 6.7 percent, food and live animals by 5.7 percent, machinery and transportation equipment by 5.3 percent, chemicals and related materials by 4.3 percent, raw materials by 4.3 percent, manufactured goods classified primarily by material by 1.6 percent and vegetable and animal oils, fats and waxes by 0.9 percent.

In contrast, however, mineral fuels and related materials decreased by 22.2 percent.

Despite the annual uptick, the third quarter of 2024 saw a 4.8% drop as the prices for beverages and tobacco witnessed a big drop at 22.4%, followed by mineral fuels and related materials at 11.6%, chemicals and related materials at 10.8%, and miscellaneous manufactured goods at 10.2%. Manufactured goods classified primarily by material and machinery and transportation equipment also saw decreases of 7.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

In contrast, raw materials experienced a notable 32% surge quarter-on-quarter, with vegetable and animal oils, fats, and waxes climbing by 9.2%, and food and live animals rising by 3.5%.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).