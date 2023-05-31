Muscat: The exports of oil in the Sultanate of Oman till the end of April 2023 stood at OMR101,548.4 million based on an average oil price of USD 81.7.

Oil exports constituted 79.5 percent of total oil production which stood at 127,768 million barrels, according to the latest data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The total production of crude oil increased by 1.7 percent to reach 100,547.9 million barrels. Condensates production also went up by 5 percent to reach 27,220.1 million.

Meanwhile, daily production of oil reached 1,064,700 barrels by the end of April 2023.

China came on top of the list in terms of countries that imported oil from Oman, reaching 93,100,700 barrels. It was followed by Japan with 3,781,600 barrels and India with 2,215,300 barrels. Imports from other countries stood at 2,450,800 barrels. Furthermore, gas production (including imports) in Oman registered a growth of 6.5 percent till the end of April 2023 to stand at 17,515.1 million cubic metres compared to 16,441.5 million cubic metres during the corresponding period in 2022.

Industrial projects took the lion’s share of gas usage in Oman (61.8 percent) till the end of April 2023. The consumption of gas for industrial projects stood at 10,825.4 million cubic meters.

Consumption of gas for various uses stood as the following: 4,453.4 million cubic meters for oil fields, 2,147 million cubic meters for power plants and 89.2 million cubic meters for industrial areas.

Production of non-associated gas (including imports) stood at 14,032.5 million cubic metres.

Meanwhile, production of associated gas reached 3,482.6 million cubic meters.

