Muscat: The Omani trade delegation signed several strategic partnerships with American companies for achieving sustainable economic development that is in line with the goals of “Oman Vision 2040” as part of economic diversification efforts.

An agreement was signed in the American city of Houston between Arkan Foundation and Step Company in the agricultural field. The agreement aimed to enhance trade exchange and bilateral relations between the two countries, and also contribute to the possibility of improving access to diverse, high-quality agricultural products (products and services related to agriculture and sustainability).

A partnership agreement was also signed in New York City between Asas Majan Development and Investment Company and American Molly Cobb Company to establish the first factory in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to manufacture grinding balls.

For its part, the Omani Company for Creative Thinking, which specialises in providing services in the fields of communications and technology in New York City, signed a strategic partnership agreement with the American company Netside, which is a leading global company in the field of value-added distribution to the communications network and digital infrastructure industry specialising in distribution, logistics services, technical engineering and design products.

Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al-Furuji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, confirmed that the visit comes as a continuation of the tireless efforts between the two friendly countries to discuss and follow up aspects of commercial and industrial cooperation and opportunities for investment partnerships in promising sectors, noting that the opportunities are favourable for companies and investors in the two countries to increase the volume of investment, diversifying sources of import and export and facilitating the smooth movement of goods and products.

She added that the two sides continue to strive to harmonise common goals and directions in order to achieve partnership and integration, increase Omani-American investments, and benefit from the advantages and incentives in the two countries to create integration in the various investments directed in the targeted sectors.

A number of officials, representatives of the government sector, and a number of Omani companies and businessmen participated in the visit, entitled “Invest in Oman,” as the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion seeks to strengthen the commercial relations of the Sultanate of Oman in cooperation with its partners, and to benefit from regional and international experiences in developing the investment system in the Sultanate of Oman, in continuation of the efforts of the two countries towards enhancing trade exchange and creating strategic economic partnerships.

The objectives of the visit were also to increase intra-trade between the two friendly countries, in addition to strengthening commercial, industrial and investment relations, and diversifying sources of import and export. It included holding bilateral meetings between Omani businessmen and investors with their counterparts from the American side, presenting investment opportunities and following up with investors interested in investing in the Sultanate of Oman in targeted sectors.

The trade delegation discussed investment opportunities in the information technology and communications technology sectors, health, tourism, energy, logistics and banking sectors, and reviewed the most prominent investment partnerships between the two countries, in addition to holding meetings with the US Export Bank to activate the memorandum of understanding signed to finance projects and enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries.

