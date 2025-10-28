Muscat – The Omani-Lebanese Economic Forum, along with its accompanying exhibition, commenced on Monday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. The event aims to strengthen economic relations and expand cooperation in trade, industry, and investment between Oman and Lebanon.

Addressing the Forum, H E Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, highlighted that the long-standing commercial ties between Oman and Lebanon have fostered cultural, intellectual, and historical exchanges, creating an environment conducive to collaboration across generations.

In his address, he expressed the hope that the forum’s activities would lead to greater ambitions in joint initiatives and promote deeper integration. H E Yousef emphasised that this approach seeks to build a competitive economy that interacts with global markets, adapts to change, and contributes to the sustainability of both nations’ economies.

Speaking next, Dr Amer Bisat, Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, said the bilateral relationship is founded on mutual respect, recognition of each party’s expertise, and a shared belief that economic cooperation is a key driver of development and stability. He noted that the forum provides a platform to elevate these relations into practical partnerships and productive projects.

Dr Bisat outlined three priority tracks: establishing a permanent joint economic committee to follow up on forum outcomes and translate them into actionable agreements; creating platforms to link private sectors in both countries, facilitating partnerships, sharing opportunities, and exchanging technical expertise in value-added sectors; and encouraging companies to leverage bilateral meetings during the forum to build genuine and sustainable partnerships.

Faisal Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The Omani-Lebanese Economic Forum and its exhibition reflect a shared vision to enhance economic cooperation between Oman and Lebanon. They also underscore the importance of our economic partnership and our mutual ambition to expand trade and investment.”

He added that the event offers the private sector in both countries an important opportunity to exchange expertise, explore investment prospects, and broaden trade cooperation. Such events, he noted, go beyond showcasing products and services, providing a real platform for businesses and investors to form long-term collaborations and drive sustainable economic development.

The forum discussions focused on investment opportunities across industry, tourism, services, technology, agriculture, and trade, alongside strategies to enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and explore strategic partnerships to support economic growth and mutual interests.

The event is jointly organised by Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy and Trade, in collaboration with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Lebanon, with participation from numerous investment institutions, industrial companies, and service providers.

Official data has indicated a rise in the number of Lebanese companies registered in Oman, exceeding 1,035 by September 2025, with a total capital investment of RO191.5mn. Lebanese investments account for around 80% of this total, concentrated primarily in trade and retail, construction, manufacturing, transport, and food services.

On its opening day, the forum featured a visual presentation on investment opportunities in both countries, followed by several specialised working sessions.

Simultaneously, the Lebanese-Omani Economic, Commercial and Industrial Exhibition was inaugurated, showcasing products and services from more than 100 companies across sectors such as industry, food, tourism, and logistics. The exhibition aims to foster new partnerships and explore promising investment opportunities.

During the forum, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry facilitated bilateral meetings between Omani and Lebanese business leaders to promote direct communication and establish long-term commercial and investment partnerships, translating discussions into practical projects that enhance trade and diversify exports.

