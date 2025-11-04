Muscat – Two Omani entrepreneurs have developed the first homegrown car rental application, Ajarlee — meaning ‘Rent Me the Car’ — marking a new step in Oman’s digital transformation.

The platform, founded by Mohammed bin Suleiman al Subhi from Nizwa and Majid bin Said al Nu’amani from Sinaw, connects customers directly with car rental offices through a unified online system.

Subhi, who has five years of experience in business management, serves as co-founder, while Nu’amani brings more than a decade of expertise in software development.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Subhi said the idea stemmed from a noticeable gap in the local market. “While international car rental apps existed, there was no Omani-built platform offering the same convenience. That’s where our journey began.”

Nu’amani added that Ajarlee aims to simplify the rental process. “Users can now book a car in just a few minutes — no phone calls or office visits, only a few taps on their mobile.”

The pair initially faced challenges securing funding and convincing traditional rental offices to adopt digital systems. “We visited more than 400 offices across the sultanate,” Subhi recalled. “There was hesitation at first, but as offices saw real results, trust and participation grew.”

The project gained early support from the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) through a startup grant. It later received an investment from ITHCA Group, via Future Fund Oman, strengthening its financial base and growth potential.

Ajarlee has since showcased its platform at major technology events, including COMEX in Muscat and Bibaan in Saudi Arabia, expanding its regional presence. “These exhibitions gave us exposure to global experiences and opened new business opportunities,” Nu’amani said. “During COMEX, we signed eight memoranda of understanding with car rental offices.”

The founders now plan to expand the platform’s services to include digital insurance options and monthly subscription packages, with future growth aimed at Gulf markets.

“The market holds vast potential,” Subhi said. “Young Omanis should believe in their ideas and embrace innovation. Startups like ours can play a key role in shaping a smarter, more connected Oman.”

