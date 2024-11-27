Muscat – Aiming to advance the future of aviation through digital transformation, a workshop was held at the Civil Aviation Authority Training Centre on Tuesday.

Organised by a French company called CGX AERO, the day-long event brought together over 50 aviation experts to discuss cutting-edge advancements in flight safety and aeronautical information systems.

The sessions discussed transition from traditional Aeronautical Information Services to more the advanced Aeronautical Information Management. Papers and case studies highlighted how AIM improves operational efficiency and safety in the aviation sector. Sessions also focused on implementation of Electronic Terrain and Obstacle Data, which provides detailed terrain and obstacle data for safer flight planning, and the creation of aerodrome mapping databases.

Mohamed Ali Mgalles, Chief Technology Officer and Business Development Director of CGX AERO, said, “Bridging technological expertise with local needs, this workshop marks a significant step in modernising Oman’s aviation infrastructure and ensuring safer skies.”

Another workshop focusing on enhancing airspace design will be held on Thursday.